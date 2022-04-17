Right before Easter 2 years ago, the pandemic came along forcing Easter church services to be held online. The Senior Pastor of the LifeChurch says last year the majority of people still watched the service online. But he says today felt more like a normal Easter.
David Pretlove, the Senior Pastor of the LifeChurch tells us "In some ways even though COVID is still a thing, it sort of felt like a post COVID Easter. It felt really great."
Pastor Pretlove says there were still a few people wearing masks, but it was nice to see a majority of familiar faces again.
He adds "There was a great sense of excitement as we celebrate Easter today and everyone just seemed happy to be together and to see some new faces and to see some old faces."
The church service started out with a huge concert leading into the service, and they provided snacks and coffee for those attending. People were able to fill the entire building of the church this Easter Sunday.
He mentions "I think it was great seeing people of all ages, tons and tons of children here, all the way up to senior citizens and everything in between."