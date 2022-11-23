Families are getting ready to be in the kitchen for hours to serve up a Thanksgiving meal, but the kitchen can be where some big accidents happen. While you’re cooking, officials say it's a good idea to take proper precautions to prevent fires from breaking out during the holiday. They also say everyone needs to make sure your cooking spaces are cleared. We also know sometimes on Thanksgiving Day we can be tired from waking up so early to make a huge amount of food, but we still need to pay attention, because according to expert's half of the fires on this holiday are caused by leaving your cooking unattended. Mary Powell, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada says, "It just takes a matter of moments for something to ignite and maybe ignite things around you." Adam Mayberry, the Communications Manager for Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue explains "We strongly encourage everyone to create about a three-foot buffer around the stove and around the oven to ensure there aren’t any items that can catch fire."
You’ll also want to look out for children and pets and try and keep them out of the kitchen while you’re cooking to avoid accidents and turn your pots and pan handles away from edges, so no one bumps into them. Powell says, "Just being mindful of who's in the kitchen and making sure everyone’s aware that things are on and hot." And be sure to wear the proper protective gear while you’re cooking. She adds "I always make sure I have two oven mitts on my hands so if I do need to catch something both my hands are protected."
Officials remind everyone to always have a functioning fire extinguisher close to our kitchen in case a fire breaks out and try not to tamper with fire indicators in your home while you’re cooking. Powell shares "Maybe you put those marshmallows on the sweet potato casserole, and they burned, because that happens so fast in my kitchen, don’t take that smoke detector off the wall and leave it down, we're all guilty of that."
Officials also want everyone to be aware of the difference between a standard fire and a grease fire. Especially if you deep fry your turkey for the holiday…Powell mentions "Frying turkeys are tricky, make sure you know what you're doing when you're going to fry a turkey always be outside in a very clear area." Mayberry explains "If it's still frozen, water and grease don’t mix, and you'll see a fire ball and it can be extremely dangerous."
Officials also say if you encounter a grease fire the best thing to do it smother the fire with a lid or a wet towel. If a fire does break out and it's too big to put out yourself evacuate your home and call 911 immediately.