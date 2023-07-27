The Community Health Alliance partnered up with the Washoe County School District to help vaccinate students before the school year starts back up this August.
Most of July they've been offering clinics at Washoe County schools twice a week. Next week will be the last chance for students to get their vaccinations through the Community Health Alliance.
- July 31 from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- McQueen High School
- 6055 Lancer St Reno, NV 89523
- August 2 from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- North Valleys High School
- 1470 E Golden Valley Rd Reno, NV 89506
At each clinic they hold, they serve over 100 patients. For the month they've vaccinated over 750 students.
If the clinic has enough vaccines available, they do welcome walk-ins, but because of the high volume of people getting their vaccinations they encourage everyone to make an appointment.
You can use the link in this article to make an appointment for next week before the school semester starts.
“All the schools in Washoe County have the same requirements for vaccines so everyone is eligible, if they need vaccines to come to our clinics." Director of Retail Pharmacy for the Community Health Alliance, Kelsey Maxim said.