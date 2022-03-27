National Vietnam War Veterans Day is being celebrated a few days early this year on Sunday March 27th. The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 989 in Reno hosted a free public event for the holiday which is held on March 29th.
Veterans and families of those who have served came together to share their experiences, and to be rightfully honored. A retired Vietnam Veteran, who was also one of the first 2 women in the FBI, expressed the importance of recognition for soldiers and their families.
Susan Malone, a retired Marine Corp Colonel says "Those who served in uniform, those who support those who served in uniform and their families... Thank you, thank you, thank you thank you."
There was also a special tribute to Nevadans who were lost in the Vietnam War, as well as honoring Gold Star families and those who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. All of them proud to serve their country.
George Malone, a Retired Marine Corp Lieutenant Colonel also married to Susan Malone expresses "This is the greatest country in the world!"
Others who spoke mentioned "Freedom...That's what we stand for."
This ceremony emphasized, to remember fellow troops when they come home from war. Especially since the Vietnam Veterans were not welcomed home. They want to make sure that never happens again.
George Malone tells us "I was very bitter."
Those who spoke made sure the Vietnam Veterans got their recognition by saying things like "Those of you that served in Vietnam and Desert Storm. You've paved the way, so thank you." and "I thank you for what your generation has done for us."
Some got a chance to share their experiences today from during their time away.
Jerome Guerrero, the Director of Personnel for the Nevada Army National Guard says "Being in the military... It takes an incredible toll on your soul."
Some decided to enlist after 9/11. One of those soldiers happened to be the son of a retired marine when he was only 12.
His dad spoke today and mentioned how his son was inspired to enlist "He looked right at me and said, dad are you going to go back into the Marines and fight those people? and I said, no I've gotten too old they wont let me back. Well he said, then I'm going to go."
After a long time of waiting for a call that never came, his son never made it back home.
His dad explained "I did get the bad news that day that Eric had fallen to a IED."
Whether it's fallen family members or close friends, none should ever be forgotten.
Guerrero tells us "When I think back on my time in Afghanistan and Iraq...I really think about the friends that never came home." he adds "I continue to do what I do in their honor."
With remembrance also comes a lifelong promise.
As one Vietnam Veteran says "Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another."