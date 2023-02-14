The Planning Commission, composed of seven community members, hears development applications and land use matters for resolution and recommendation to the Board of Commissioners.
The Planning Commission meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 9:00am in the Board of Commissioners Chambers in Yerington.
Those interested in applying to serve on the Planning Commission must submit an application to the County Manager’s Office by 5:00pm on March 6, 2023 to be included in the agenda packet.
Applications can be found on the Lyon County website https://www.lyon-county.org/DocumentCenter/View/5770/CAB-application?bidId=
Completed applications can be submitted via email to elopez@lyon-county.org or by mail or in person to the County Manager’s office located at 27 S. Main Street, Yerington, NV 89447.
Applications that are mailed must be received prior to the agenda posting or meeting to be considered by the Board.
Applications will be presented for possible appointment during the Board of Commissioners meeting on March 16, 2023 beginning at 9:00am.
For additional information, you can visit their website https://www.lyon-county.org/
(Lyon County)