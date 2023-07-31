FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. An employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Carlos De Oliveira, is expected to make his first court appearance Monday, July 31, on charges accusing him of scheming with the former president to hide security footage from investigators probing Trump's hoarding of classified documents. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)