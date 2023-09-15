Friday is Military Appreciation Day at the Reno Air Races and of course this year holds particular significance.
It's the last year for the event in Reno, so military units are saying thanks for all the great memories, and we're saying thank you for their service.
The Reno Air Races and the military are of course closely aligned with many of the pilots gaining their foundational experience in aeronautics from their time served in the air force and other military branches.
"We've got the F18's, we got some bombers down there, we've got some other special aircraft that are down there today. So, it's packed, and it's awesome, and it's going to be here throughout the weekend. So, if you want to come down, if you've missed military day, please come down on Saturday and Sunday. You'll be able to get in the planes, you'll be able to touch them and feel them, get a little story behind all of our military displays," said The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) Board Member Tommy Marini.
One of the units that is making a big impression is The 204th Airlift Squadron unit of Hawaii Air National Guard 154th Wing stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Honolulu.
On Thursday, they flew 5 hours from Honolulu to Reno Stead Airport.
We spoke to Lt Collin Chow Hoy who pilots the enormous C-17 Globemaster III.
The large cargo aircraft is capable of hauling tanks, troops, airplanes and weapons. It assists in humanitarian and disaster relief efforts around the world.
Lt Collin Chow Hoy tells us his unit has been coming to the Reno Air Races since 2003, and he enjoys interacting with the public about his squadron's critical work protecting the nation.
"Every conflict, any world disaster, the C-17 is always there. They don't always have to be from Hawaii, but you always see a C-17 when there's a big movement, important presidential movements, and it's always in the fight," explained 204th Airlift Squadron Lt. Collin Chow Hoy.
The Reno Air Races is the only event in the world where pilots race head-to-head, wing-to-wing as low as 50 feet from the ground, and many of the planes racing are World War II era.
We will be hearing from a U.S. Air Force pilot from The 9th Reconnaissance Wing this weekend on 2 News.