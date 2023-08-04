The Nevada Veterans Coalition is holding its 'Missing in Nevada' ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley Friday at 10 a.m. Nineteen Nevada veterans will receive their final honors.
Some of these servicemen and women have been sitting on a mortuary shelf, unclaimed, for years.
"The oldest this time is 2014, is when he passed away, which is not really that long but one day is too long to be missing," said Tom Draughon with the Nevada Veterans Coalition. "The longest one I've done passed 1948, so it was almost 60 years before we put him to rest down here around 2015."
For years, the coalition has been making sure that Nevada veterans that are gone are not forgotten.
"We have 250 missing veterans out here in the cemetery, that's including the 19 on Friday," Draughon said. "But overall there's been 333 veterans that have been identified and put to rest in various places. Sixty-four of them are located in Boulder City in Southern Nevada.
It's a way to honor those who wore a uniform, and everyone is welcome at these ceremonies.
"We love to have everybody come out here ," Draughon said. "If you show up for the Missing in Nevada ceremony, you will be the family of those veterans and that's really important, to remember what they've done in their lifetime. So if you show up here at 10 a.m. we'd love to have you, it's a great thing to participate in."