Mono County Public Health has reported an uptick in local COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases over the past week.
This increase in transmission is significant as local cases are often underreported, and a general rise in activity within the county has been identified.
Following this uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, coupled with the expected increase in travel for the upcoming holiday weekend, the Mono County Health Department is reminding the public of these important steps to help slow community spread.
“Testing and isolating remain the best defense against community spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Caryn Slack, Mono County Public Health Officer. “With the uptick in local cases, and the increased interaction with summer travelers, it’s important that we capture local data and continue to be vigilant about containing spread whenever possible.”
Recommended actions based on increased transmission include:
• Stay home when sick;
• If you must leave home, wear a mask in public when sick;
• Get tested if you have symptoms; and, Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines.
Additional precautions for individuals at high risk for severe illness include:
• Stay six feet away from others;
• Avoid poorly ventilated spaces and crowds;
• Wash your hands often;
• Cover coughs and sneezes;
• Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces; and follow recommendations for quarantine and isolation.
Free COVID-19 tests are available at Mono County Health Department offices in Bridgeport and Mammoth Lakes. In addition, the Mono County Health Department administers COVID-19 tests at no cost during business hours.
Mono County businesses interested in obtaining free COVID-19 tests for their employees are encouraged to contact the Mono County Health Department at (760) 932-5580 (Bridgeport) or (760) 924-1830 (Mammoth Lakes).
The Mono County Health Department continues to encourage residents and visitors to report their at-home test results to better inform local data. The At-Home COVID-19 Reporting Portal can be accessed here: Mono County At Home Test Reporting · Schedule Appointment (primary.health)