It's an exciting evening for one of northern Nevada's non-profit organizations. The National Alliance of Mental Illness is hosting their first ever annual fundraiser at the Nugget. This isn't just a milestone for NAMI, but for those who are struggling with mental illness as well.
Janet Glaittli, Executive Director of NAMI Northern Nevada, says, "We're the National Alliance on Mental Illness and we are NAMI Northern Nevada. We educate, advocate, and support individuals living with a mental health condition and their family members."
Glaittli says that NAMI Northern Nevada has been in the area for quite a long time, however they haven't had the growth or the staff in the past to be able to hold a fundraiser. So now that they finally have, it is a big accomplishment for them. She says that they provide all their services free to the community so it's important that they're able to host these events and gather funds in order to help the community.
Emma White, Mental Health Advocate, Author, and Speaker, says, "It's so exciting. I love being a part of this wonderful community of giving back, being able to share my story to help others. So many people struggle in silence and it's really important that we are able to support them. So I'm ecstatic that I was invited to share my story and hope that I can encourage others to reach out for help. Especially utilizing the services that NAMI Northern Nevada provides for free."
