Today, Nevada Health Response provided an update on county risk levels as posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Esmeralda County continues to be listed as low risk of transmission by the CDC, so vaccinated individuals do not have to use masks in indoor settings.
Storey County is also listed as low transmission and if the county maintains low transmission for another week, all vaccinated individuals do not have to use masks in indoor settings the following Friday.
White Pine County is listed as moderate risk of transmission, an improvement from last week. All other Nevada counties are listed as high transmission by the CDC. All counties, except for Esmeralda County, must continue to use masks in indoor settings.
To be able to lessen mask restrictions, counties need to remain at low or moderate transmission, as defined by the CDC, for 2 weeks in a row. Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days. Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past 7 days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days.
The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada automatically adopted the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.
Please note that some school districts and local governments have implemented mask requirements that may be more restrictive than those set forth in Directive 047 and Directive 048.
For the latest information on current mitigation measures in place by county, visit NV Health Response - Current Status.
(Nevada Health Response assisted in this report.)