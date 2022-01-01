Weather Alert

...WINDY WITH MOUNTAIN SNOW EARLY NEXT WEEK... * Our next winter system arrives Monday bringing gusty winds, mountain snow, and a few light valley rain and snow showers. This system is modest in terms of snowfall; however, travel difficulties with snow-covered roads and localized areas of blowing snow are still expected late Monday into Tuesday in the Sierra from Tahoe north, and for the passes of northeast California. * Winds will increase for Monday afternoon into Tuesday, especially north of Interstate 80. There is the potential for gusts to exceed 60 mph for wind prone locations along the US-395/I-580 corridor between Susanville and Minden, in addition to the Surprise Valley, CA and far northern Washoe County near the Oregon border. Elsewhere, gusts of 30-50 mph are anticipated for valley locations, with Sierra ridge gusts possibly exceeding 100 mph especially north of Mono County. * Some tree falls and power outages are possible, along with choppy lakes, travel restrictions for high profile vehicles, and very rough air for aviators.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Very rough air for aviators. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated near and west of the US-395/I-580 corridor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&