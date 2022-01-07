On Friday, Washoe County reported a record 1,012 new COVID-19 cases.
The previous record was 738 cases reported on Nov. 20, 2020.
Statewide, more than 2,300 cases were reported on Thursday, along with 18 deaths.
The state positivity rate also increased to 21.1%.
Additional free COVID-19 testing is available to all Washoe County residents at four locations.
The testing locations, which are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., are:
Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
Eagle Canyon Park, 400 Eagle Canyon Drive, Spanish Springs
South Valleys Regional Park, 15650 Wedge Pkwy, Reno
North Valleys Regional Park, 8085 Silver Lake Rd, Reno
Appointments are not required for any sites. The testing locations are walk-up – not drive-through – and parking is available. All residents are eligible to get a test. Registration can be done online to speed up your visit. To register, go here. More than 1,600 people per day can get a test in Washoe County.
Due to high demand, Northshore Labs said that only antigen tests will offered temporarily at the four Washoe County locations and not PCR tests. Northshore Labs apologized for the inconvenience. Original release w/ locations: https://t.co/b7kV8TYCo7— COVID19Washoe (@Covid19Washoe) January 7, 2022
The testing is being performed by North Shore Clinical Labs, which is also conducting testing for the Washoe County School District, with no announced end date.
With the spread of the Omicron variant and COVID-19 cases increasing in Washoe County, it’s recommended that you receive a COVID-19 test if you are showing signs of COVID-19 or were in close contact (6 feet or less for 15 minutes) to a positive case. There has been a 150% increase in COVID-19 cases since Dec. 26, 2021, according to the Washoe County COVID-19 dashboard.
You can also find additional testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center here or other locations here.
The COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect you and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Those aged 5 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine. To get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, visit http://www.vaccines.gov.
(Washoe County Health District contributed to this report.)