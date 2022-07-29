Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures of 100 to 105 through Saturday afternoon. These will reach or exceed daily records in many places. Additionally, well above normal overnight low temperatures of 65 to 75 will continue through Saturday night. * WHERE...All of western Nevada and northeast California, including the cities of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Yerington, Fallon, Fernley, Nixon, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach, Susanville, and Cedarville. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High risk of heath health impacts for much of the population, especially those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those outdoors for extended periods of time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While daytime high temperatures will be near or above records, limited overnight cooling will exacerbate heat health impacts especially for those without air conditioning.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&