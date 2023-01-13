Weather Alert

...SNOW IMPACTS ON SIERRA PASSES TODAY FOLLOWED BY A SERIES OF STRONGER STORMS... A series of storms will impact the Sierra and western Nevada beginning this holiday weekend and continuing into next week, resulting in an extended period of travel disruptions. TODAY: * The initial, weaker system today will mainly impact the west slopes of the Sierra with upwards of 8 inches possible on the Sierra crest passes this afternoon and evening. Lighter amounts of snowfall are expected down in the Tahoe Basin, but still a few inches of accumulation are possible. Intermittent, light rain showers will be possible for far western Nevada. While this initial system is relatively weak, the snow will exacerbate travel impacts for the evening commute and ski/holiday traffic. Plan on the potential for delays and slowdowns. Have a winter kit in your vehicle with supplies (food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, etc.) * A period of stronger winds may impact the Tahoe Basin, Pyramid Lake, and Mineral county this afternoon and evening. US-95 near Walker Lake will be particularly vulnerable to the stronger winds with a 45% chance of wind gusts exceeding 50 mph for a period of time between 11 am and 4 pm today. Plan on hazardous boating conditions at Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake as wind gusts approach 50 mph by this afternoon. REST OF THE WEEKEND: * The subsequent storms will provide much more widespread impacts with the heaviest snowfall rates poised to arrive Saturday and Monday with brief lull on Sunday when lower intensity snowfall rates are expected. Rain and snow showers will be possible in western Nevada with Monday being the best chance for snow to valley floors. * Strong winds are expected along Sierra ridges for the weekend into early next week with wind gusts approaching 100 mph at times, especially Saturday and Monday.