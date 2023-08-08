A Hoosier Lottery employee holds Mega Millions tickets at the Hoosier Lottery booth at the Indiana State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)