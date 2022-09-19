On Monday, U.S. Senator Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District $1,771,818.18 in Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program funding to support their operations and combat wildfire risk.
The funding will help the department obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other necessary resources.
“I’ve always worked to protect the Lake Tahoe Basin,” said Senator Cortez Masto, “and this grant funding will give the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District the resources it needs to reduce the risk of wildfires and keep our lake communities safe.”
In the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, she helped secure over $3.4 billion for wildfire prevention, suppression, and restoration activities, and a provision she authored to provide $10 million for wildfire detection equipment, like Lake Tahoe’s successful ALERTWildfire camera network.