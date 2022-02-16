Evacuations are underway as crews attempt to contain a wildfire in Inyo County that has grown to over 1,800 acres.
The Airport Fire which started just east of the Bishop Airport on Wednesday, February 16 is 0% contained.
Evacuations are currently in place at the White Mountain Research Center and Owens Valley Radio Observatory.
CalFire says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
#AirportFire Update: 1500 acres. 0% Containment No change to evacuation orders or road closures. @InyoSheriff assist: Bishop FPD Independence FPD Lone Pine FPD @Inyo_NF @LADWP pic.twitter.com/QUMFHc4UeB— CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) February 17, 2022