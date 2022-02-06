The Sierra County Sheriff's Office called Truckee Fire Protection District on February 5th, 2022, to a report of eight people that fell through the ice while skating on Stampede Reservoir.
Authorities say that six of the skaters fell into the water and the other two helped pull the remaining individuals from the lake.
One of the people who fell in farther from the rest of the group, went under water and responders could not locate him.
Sierra County Sheriff's say as of this morning, Washoe Hasty Team and Placer County Dive Team are at the scene of the incident searching for the missing individual.
They add, the investigation is still ongoing and they will provide updates as they learn more.
CareFlight transported one person to Tahoe Forest Hospital with minor injuries and they were released later in the day.
Truckee Fire Protection District is also urging people to stay off the icy lakes in the area because they say there's no way to know the stability of the ice and how safe it is.
(The Sierra County Sheriff's Office assisted with this story).