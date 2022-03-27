1 Person Dead After Shooting Incident, Police Investigating

The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting incident they responded to around 2:30 a.m. at the 3000 block of South Virginia St.
When officers arrived, a man was found with a life threatening gunshot wound. After medical attempts to save him, the man died from his injuries on scene. The man's identity is not being released until the next of kin is notified.
A female victim was also located and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, related to the same incident.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who may have information relating to this incident, is encouraged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188.
You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, to remain anonymous. Secret Witness is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)