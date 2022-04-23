1 Person in Hospital after Motorcycle Crash Friday Night

Just before midnight on Friday, April 22nd, 2022, Reno Fire, REMSA, and Reno Police responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 200 block of Evan Ave and E. 2nd St.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the motorcyclist down and unresponsive. The victim was transported to the hospital immediately, with life-threatening injuries.
The Reno Police Department major accident team is investigating and believes speed and impairment may be factors in this incident. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
Detectives are looking for witnesses to the crash and they ask if anyone has information to call Reno Police at 775–334–2141. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.