The Reno Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist around 6:21 p.m. on Monday July 3.
The bicyclist was a 10-year-old boy. He was hit in the area of Lotus St. and Honeysuckle Dr. in the North Valleys.
The Reno Police Department says the boy was bicycling down the wrong side of the street when the car struck him.
The boy was wearing a helmet and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.