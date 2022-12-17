The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education.
The funding for the research grant comes from the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, which provides federal funding to Nevada to invest in strengthening workforce development systems and programs. These funds will support a competitive research grant that GOWINN will manage and the NPWR Advisory Board will approve.
The goal for this grant is for it to be awarded to up to 10 collaborative research projects between January and June 30th of 2023, with the hope of continued funding into the future. This research will be published and made publicly available in GOWINN’s annual NPWR Research Agenda.
“Data-driven evidence-based policy solutions are key to diversifying Nevada’s workforce and increasing Nevada’s labor force participation,” said Lisa Levine, Executive Director of GOWINN. “To increase access for researchers and promote collaborative partnerships between government, business, and academic communities this grant will fund research projects that utilize NPWR as a data tool to address timely and relevant policy issues facing the State”.
This grant program comes as GOWINN launched the NPWR Research Portal earlier this month after receiving community feedback during inaugural Research Forums held in both Las Vegas, Nevada and Reno, Nevada. NPWR Research Forums will be held annually in both the Northern and Southern regions of the State to receive feedback from the academic, business, government, and service-provider organizations and build research collaborations that support the NPWR Research Agenda.
To apply for this research grant or learn more about NPWR please visit: https://npwr.nv.gov