Weather Alert

...More Snow Potential Tuesday into Thursday... Another storm will arrive in the Sierra and western Nevada Tuesday into Thursday bringing the next round of precipitation to the region. This south to north meandering storm will bring light to moderate snow showers into western Nevada Tuesday morning. Snow showers will begin before sunrise for areas along and south of Highway 50 then spread northward across Interstate 80 (around 11 AM) and into northern Washoe and Lassen counties by the afternoon. With most of the snow projected to occur during the day, only slushy wet accumulations are forecast in the lower western Nevada valleys. Remember to keep a close eye on road conditions Tuesday and Wednesday commutes since there is the possibility for stronger showers that produce enhanced snow accumulations.