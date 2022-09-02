Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures 98-103 degrees expected through the holiday weekend. These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places. Overnight low temperatures will also run 10 or more degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County and Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, NORTHWEST AND FAR WESTERN NEVADA... The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. Stronger ridge top gusts 40-50 mph with a few gusts to 60 mph possible Saturday morning. * Humidity...After poor humidity recovery of only 15-30% especially for mid-slopes and ridge tops tonight, minimum humidity between 7-12% expected in the afternoon. * Duration...5 to 9 hours from mid-morning to late afternoon Saturday. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. &&