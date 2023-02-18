Members of the Reno community came out to participate in the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission Annual Walk a Mile (or 2) in downtown Reno on Saturday.
Individuals, families, churches, and corporations started at Wingfield Park Plaza in downtown and ended one mile away at the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission.
Along the way, event organizers passed out personal hygiene items and socks to the homeless and those in need.
Upon arrival at the Mission, information about their services were available upon request.
This event, one of Northern Nevada’s largest displays of public support for homeless services was open to the public.
“There is a saying that to gain empathy you should walk a mile in someone’s shoes.” said Luis Santoni, Executive Director. “Here is a great opportunity to walk the streets with those who want to make a difference.”
“Snow, rain or shine, we’re going to walk in the cold and along the same sidewalks and streets that our homeless individuals and families walk every single day. Maybe, even for a second, we can experience what they go through.” he emphasized.
To learn more, you can visit their website here: www.rsgm.org