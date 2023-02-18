Weather Alert

...COLD, WIND, AND SNOW RETURN NEXT WEEK... The upcoming holiday weekend will be dry and mild with a much colder weather pattern developing on Tuesday with periods of stronger winds and snow. * WINDS: Strong winds will accompany a cold front on Tuesday. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will be likely along the front, with possible stronger gusts surpassing 60 mph in wind prone areas along US-395. Wind gusts exceeding 100 mph are expected along the Sierra crest. This will bring impacts for both air and ground travel, along with choppy lakes. Pockets of blowing dust are also expected across the west central Nevada Basin and Range, which could affect I-80, US-95, and Highway 50 on Tuesday. * SNOW: An initial round of snow is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night, with a short period of higher snowfall rates and even a rumble of thunder possible with the front. Additional periods of snow showers will follow through Thursday night. Overall snow totals could reach 12-18 inches along the Sierra crest, with minor accumulation (generally under an inch) into the valleys of western Nevada. * COLD TEMPERATURES: Another round of very cold temperatures are expected with high temperatures in the 30s in even the warmest valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows will dip in the teens and single digits throughout the region with some colder valleys dropping below zero. Brisk winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as -25 degrees.