The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bobadilla-Buguerio.
Ashley is a 14-year-old Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and approximately 100 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue striped shirt and blue jeans in the area of the 3300 block of Woodside Drive in Carson City.
Anyone with information on Ashley’s whereabouts is asked to call Carson City Dispatch at (775) 887-2677 or Sergeant Brett Bindley at (775) 283-7815.