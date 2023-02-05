Today, the 14th Annual Grand Bridal Showcase was held at the Grand Sierra Resort.
It was a chance for Brides and Grooms to win prizes, talk to a bunch of different vendors, making wedding plans, look for dress and much more. Food samples were available from a variety of caterers, bakeries, and restaurants.
"We've got hundreds of brides here," said Larry Williams, President of Northern Nevada Bridal Association. "It's a huge success probably the biggest show we've had in more than ten years. We're really excited, the brides are back and the vendors are just as excited to work with them to make their wedding dreams come true in 2023."
Events today included a fashion show, displaying different types of dresses with a wide variety of styles and designs.
Now the fun and messy event was the cake dive for both the brides and the grooms.
A dance off was the determination on who got to compete in the cake dive. For the brides, a pair of diamond earrings were given out and the grooms, a wedding band was the ultimate prize.
Towards the end of the showcase, the grand wedding gown was given away to one lucky bride.