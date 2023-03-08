Dickerson Road fire
David Cochran, Twitter

15 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex on Dickerson Road in Reno. 

The fire started at 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Reno Fire Department tells us it was caused by a water heater. The fire got into the walls and fire crews chased it up to the attic to eventually put it out. 

Electrical had to be shut off for the entire building. 

Nobody in the building was injured, but 15 people are displaced. 

The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is continuing to assist the residents displaced by the fire. 

