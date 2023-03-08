15 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex on Dickerson Road in Reno.
The fire started at 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
There is a working fire in the area of 2500 Dickerson Road @RenoFireDept @RenoFirefighter are on scene. Please stay clear of the area pic.twitter.com/0zWLrDWhwP— David Cochran (@ChiefDave_RFD) March 8, 2023
Reno Fire Department tells us it was caused by a water heater. The fire got into the walls and fire crews chased it up to the attic to eventually put it out.
Electrical had to be shut off for the entire building.
Nobody in the building was injured, but 15 people are displaced.
The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is continuing to assist the residents displaced by the fire.