Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST SUNDAY... * CHANGES...Slightly less snow expected. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...Quick Hitting Winter Storm Sunday Followed By Bitterly Cold Temperatures... * Snow will begin to push into the region Sunday morning working from north to south through the day. The heavier band of snow will only last up to a few hours in western Nevada with up to 6 hours as it transverses the Sierra. While a few light snow showers may linger south of Mono Lake early Monday morning, overall the system will be out of the area Monday. This will be a cold system, with light powdery snow at all elevations. For details on snow totals, please see the Winter Weather Advisory. * It doesn't take much for the snow to pack down into ice as cars drive over it. Driving conditions may get messy Sunday, with the potential for lingering icy conditions into the Monday morning commute. * For the latest roadway conditions call 5 1 1 or download Caltran's and NDOT's smart phone applications, Quickmap and NVRoads, respectively. * This storm will also bring strong northeast winds on Sunday leading to choppy lake and recreation impacts. Winds will also drive wind chills into the teens and single digits on Sunday. Be sure to bundle up! * Frigid temperatures will settle into the region behind this storm with highs remaining below freezing Monday and possibly Tuesday. Overnight lows Monday night could be the coldest some locations have seen in 5-10 years. Preparations should be made to protect vulnerable populations and pets from these very cold temperatures. It's also a good idea to make sure that your pipes are protected from the cold.