Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) hosted its second Northern California Winter Clinic this weekend at two Lake Tahoe ski resorts.
A total of 15 Bay Area participants with permanent physical challenges convened for a weekend of adaptive winter sports instruction, many for the first time.
The 5 teens and 10 adults are attending the camp with a variety of physical challenges – all with inspiring stories to tell.
The clinics begin Friday with alpine ski lessons in partnership with Achieve Tahoe at Alpine Meadows.
The group were at Tahoe Donner Saturday for a day of Nordic skiing and Biathlon training.
They were coached by the top in the field of Para Nordic, Wilson Dippo, who serves as a part of CAF Programs team as well as a US Para Nordic team coach.