Saturday morning over 580 volunteers participated in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Truckee River Cleanup.
Volunteers removed 15 tons of trash and hazardous waste from 21 different sites along the Truckee River, including Bicentennial Park and West Street Plaza in Reno.
Included in the trash removed was one shopping cart, two speaker monitors, various scrap metal, and seven tires.
Here is a list of some other work that was completed during the cleanup event:
- 28 tons of invasive weeds and green waste removed
- 300 storm drains stenciled
- 120 cubic yards of mulch spread for weed abatement projects
- 28 plants and trees planted
- 20 trees wrapped for protection from beavers
The cleanup is held each year to to help keep the community of Truckee Meadows a cleaner and healthier place.
Removing trash and hazardous waste also helps to mitigate fire risk and improve water quality.