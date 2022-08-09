Authorities say they will hold a press conference early Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing last Saturday near Truckee. 

The 2 p.m. press conference and community meeting will be at the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, you can remain anonymous by calling (530) 581- 6320 Option 7.

Several agencies are continuing to look for the teen including Placer, Nevada and Washoe counties along with CHP, the FBI, Homeland Security and the Truckee Police Department.

Several people are also helping search for the teen. We found these volunteers are the recreation center on Tuesday. 

Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee and was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults.

She was last seen at the party on August 6th, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m.
 
Kiely’s SUV is also missing from the party — a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127. 
 
Kiely is described as white, 5’7”, is 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
 
She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
 
Placer County's air operations crew will fly over the I-80 corridor between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line, and will continue searching around the Prosser Lake area.

Deputies Kiely and her car remain missing. Placer County is coordinating with the California Highway Patrol, Truckee Police, FBI, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office as they continue to search for Kiely.

If you have any information on Kiely’s location, contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 530-886-5375.

Secret Witness is offering a reward, the amount to be determined, for information leading to the location and wellbeing of Kiely. 
 
A $50,000 reward is being offered. 
 