A 17-year-old man drowned after a kayaking incident at the Southfork Reservoir in Elko County.
On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 8:00 pm, a 17-year-old male was kayaking near the north shore of Southfork Reservoir.
His kayak overturned, resulting in him being unable to get safely back in the kayak.
Witnesses immediately responded, trying to assist him, but were unable to locate him under the surface of the water.
Law enforcement from Nevada State Parks, Nevada Division of Wildlife, and the Elko County Sheriff's Office used boats to search the area and were unable to locate him.
A member from the Elko County Fire Department snorkeled the area and was also unsuccessful in locating him.
At approximately 4:00 pm on July 1st, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Dive Team along with a diver from the Elko County Sheriff's Office successfully recovered the young man who was in approximately 20 feet of water