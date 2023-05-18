18-Year-Old Charged for Robbing and Assaulting an Elderly Woman

The Sparks Police Department says 18-year-old Brayden Brown has been charged for assaulting an elderly woman and stealing her purse.
Around 5 p.m. on May 13, 2023, an armed robbery was reported in the 900 block of Avenue of the Oaks.
Sparks Police officers say they found out an elderly woman was approached by Brown from behind, as she tried to enter the building doors. Brown hit the woman over the head with a gun, then stole her purse and ran away.
Someone who witnessed the attack, chased after Brown and eventually the two ended up fighting.
A Sparks Police Officer who was in the area quickly tracked down Brown as he was still trying to run away. Brown reportedly tried to hide in an alley but was later found and taken into custody.
The victim's purse was returned and Brown received the following charges:
- Robbery with a deadly weapon – elderly enhancement
- Battery with a deadly weapon – elderly enhancement
- Assault with a deadly weapon
The Sparks Police Department extends a 'thank you' to the citizens of Sparks for assisting with the capture of Brayden Brown.