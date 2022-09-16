South Reno will get a true Oktoberfest experience on Saturday, September 24th at Schussboom Brewing Company, 12245 S. Virginia St., from 11:00 am – 10:00 pm.
Schussboom will be serving up 6 traditional German style beers including a Northern German Pilsner, Bavarian Pilsner, Fest Bier, Alt Bier, Hefeweizen, and a Kolsch.
Schussboom Chefs have created a delectable selection of traditional German foods like Huhnpfeffer, Sauerbraten, Brats and Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage and Potato Pancakes available until it’s gone. The normal brewpub menu will still be served.
Included in the day’s festivities will be live Polka entertainment from First Take Oompah from 1- 4 pm, beer games including Stein Holding and Beer Chugging for teams and individuals. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their finest Lederhosen or Dirndl dresses for the costume contest at 3:30 pm.
Offsite parking and a complimentary shuttle bus will be running from St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church,100 Bishop Manogue Dr., from 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm.