A wildfire burning in Inyo County remains 0% contained after growing about 1,000 acres overnight.
The 2,800-acre Airport Fire which started just east of the Bishop Airport on Wednesday.
About 150 buildings are currently threatened.
Evacuations are currently in place at the White Mountain Research Center and Owens Valley Radio Observatory. An evacuation center is located at 682 Spruce Street in Bishop.
CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
As of the time of this writing, the fire is expected to be fully contained on Feb. 24.
