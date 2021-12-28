The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) are reporting potentially dangerous road conditions in Washoe Valley.
As such, Governor Sisolak has ordered a 2-hour delay for all State government offices (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel) in Carson City and Reno for this morning.
State government offices in these areas to open at 10:00 AM today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Employees are eligible for Administrative Leave for any hours of the employee's shift they do not work.
Employees who start work earlier than 8:00 AM are eligible for more than two hours of Administrative Leave.
Employees previously scheduled for Annual or Sick Leave during this time period today are not eligible for Administrative Leave due to the 2-hour opening delay of state offices.
Employees that telecommute from a home office or work from home due to COVID-19 are also not eligible for Administrative Leave.
(Office of Governor Sisolak)