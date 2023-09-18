Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.
Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
Pilots Nick Macy and Chris Rushing died in what a statement from the Air Races is calling a landing accident.
Both pilots were expertly skilled and were Gold winners in the T-6 class. Macy piloted Six-Cat and Rushing flew Baron's Revenge.
Families of both pilots have been notified and support services were on site.
“I am completely devastated and heartbroken today,” said Fred Telling, Chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and President of the T-6 Class. “These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week.”
In a statement, the Reno Air Racing Association says they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the FAA and all local authorities to identify the cause of the accident and ensure that pilots, spectators and volunteers have necessary support during this time.
On X, Governor Joe Lombardo said, “Donna and I were heartbroken to hear the tragic news at the Reno Air Races today. Please join us in praying for the families impacted.”
The @RenoAirRaces family is in the hearts and prayers of the WCSO as they mourn the loss of two of their own. Two T-6 Gold Class airplanes collided late Sunday while preparing to land, and pilots Chris Rushing and Nick Macy both perished in the tragic accident. pic.twitter.com/pfde9oWdQJ— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) September 18, 2023
NTSB is investigating a mid-air collision in Reno, Nevada involving a North American T-6G and a North American AT-6B.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 17, 2023
