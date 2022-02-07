The University of Nevada Reno's study abroad program has a policy regarding students not being allowed to travel to level 4 countries, as defined by the CDC's COVID risk travel recommendations. Despite warnings from the University, two students decided to continue their trip to Uruguay.
The students said they knew the risks of their classes not counting for credit, traveling to a level 4 country. They both decided to take a leave of absence from the university to travel. Their credits are being taken through USAC, who partners with UNR for the study abroad program.
When the 2 students were preparing for their departure Uruguay moved to a level 4 COVID risk.
Callie Brokaw, a Senior Biology & Spanish Major at UNR says "It was already the first week of classes, so it was a little late for us to switch and enroll in classes at UNR. So it was kind of a tricky situation for us."
While taking a leave of absence from the university, their credits are being taken through University Studies Abroad Consortium (USAC), who partners with UNR for the study abroad program. But right now they're having difficulty transferring their credits.
Brokaw tells us "At the end of the day we both want to learn a different language and be immersed in the culture. So even if it meant not necessarily getting the credit for it I think the overall experience was more important to us."
They're also not receiving any of their earned scholarships and financial support in Uruguay. Both of them made the decision to continue to study abroad because they'd rather know how to speak the language than have a minor or a major.
Jordyn Griffin, a Senior Journalism Major at UNR adds "But I would like to show what I've been working for this entire time, so I really hope the university will give us our credits."
The students are working on transferring their credits now through their USAC classes. USAC told us they're doing everything they can to ensure the students receive their credits while abroad.
David Shintani, the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education with UNR says "We have to have a lot more information about what specific courses are being taken and whether or not the department can use it as a substitution for something else."
Both students were informed they wouldn't be able to go to a level 4 country while attending the university in the study abroad program, but they hoped they would still be able to transfer their credits.
Griffin tells us "It's really unfortunate because we're still taking tests and quizzes as if we were... but the only reason is because we took a leave of absence to come here, so it's a risk we were willing to take."
Shintani adds "During the pandemic it's really difficult for us to ensure the safety of our students while they're abroad. And that's one reason we have these restrictions."
Both students say the USAC advisors in Uruguay count the travel advisory every 20 days, with the possibility that a level 4 country could turn into a level 3 within that same time frame.
Griffin says "I hope that even though this policy is effecting a minute group of students, that they make it more sound, because the CDC travel rank changes every 2 weeks."
USAC and the students both say, there is a chance for them to be able to take a credited exam to show the students knowledge of the courses they've taken. For now no decision has been officially made on how they'll gain credit.