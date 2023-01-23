The IRS has officially set January 23rd as the start of the 2023 tax season - the day the agency will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns.
Normally the filing deadline is April 15th, but this year that's a Saturday and the following Monday is Emancipation Day, which is a holiday.
So, this year, the filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18th.
The IRS is expecting upwards of 168 million individual tax returns.
Tax season was dramatically impacted by the pandemic in recent years.
As part of the August passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has hired more than 5,000 new telephone assistors and added more in-person staff to help support taxpayers.
“This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year. We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season. That’s just the start as we work to add new long-term transformation efforts that will make things even smoother in future years. We are very excited to begin to deliver what taxpayers want and our employees know we could do with this funding.”
Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, to file.
(IRS, CNN contributed to this report.)