The 2023 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships returns to Reno for the first time since 2016 at the National Bowling Stadium.
The 2023 event is expected to welcome more than 9,700 teams and nearly 50,000 bowlers to Washoe County.
The tournament’s 119th edition will have its official opening ceremony Saturday, March 11 starting at 6 p.m. with local and bowling dignitaries scheduled to speak and welcome the bowlers to Reno.
Competition has already begun with the first team event of the year taking place over the weekend. Competition will take place throughout the week before the official opening ceremony on March 11.
The 2023 event will mark the tournament’s 14th visit to Reno and 11th trip to the National Bowling Stadium.
The 2020 USBC Open Championships was scheduled to be hosted at the NBS but was postponed and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBS hosted the USBC Women’s Championships in 2021.
The 2023 event will run daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and be held for 143 consecutive days. The tournament will conclude July 24.
The Open Championships is one of the world’s largest participatory sporting events and will bring bowlers, family and friends to Reno for several days to compete and enjoy the surrounding communities.
The tournament is expected to create an economic impact of more than $70 million for Reno and the surrounding areas.
For more information on the USBC Open Championships, visit BOWL.com/OpenChamp.