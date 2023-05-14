In honor of Mother's Day, the 23rd annual Pinocchio's Moms on the Run event was held at the new Hug High School today.
The 5k race fund raises money for breast and gynecological cancer treatment and needs.
Most participants were wearing pink to show their support and cancer survivors were wearing sashes to honor their battle and strength.
While the race can be exhausting, the battle against cancer is the true adversity.
"As unfortunate as it is when you talk to people, if it's them, if it's their neighbor, their family member, somebody they know, cancer affects so many people," said Jillian Pinocchio, Board Member for Moms on the Run.
The 5k race is split up into two different routes. One for those who prefer to walk and another for those who wish to run.
Over the years, this long-standing community tradition, the run has raised over seven million, and that does not include what was earned today.
"All the money that's raised here stays here," said Alex Crosby, Board Member for Moms on the Run. "There's one employee for the entire organization, everybody else does it volunteer time so 98 percent of the money we raise stays right here in Reno, Sparks, Northern Nevada."
Before the race kicked off, those who are currently battling or have survived cancer were honored.
"They took a knee at the beginning of this thing and there's a ton of survivors out here," Crosby said. "There's a ton of women going through the fight right now. Everybody out here in pink, everybody signed up for this, everybody sharing it on social media and all that is huge awareness to what's some of the toughest fight in the world for people."
People who participated in the race told us that despite their different experiences with cancer, they were glad to be part of such a great cause.
"It's absolutely the most important event out there," said Brittany Noble, 5k participant. "I mean like I said you don't have control if cancer hits you, your family, it affects everybody around you. Nobody should ever have to fight alone. Ever."
"In 2008 I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, and I just want each year to feel like I want to get our here and support others, but also support myself," said Angie Haynes, cancer survivor.
For anyone who is a survivor, they know the 5k was hard, but after battling cancer, it was a walk in the park.
"I faired ok, this was much easier than what I've been through when I went through all the treatment, so I struggled, but I made it through. I am definitely a warrior."
Moms on the Run is also hosting a motorcycle event, Ride for the Tatas, next weekend if you were unable to make it out to the event today.