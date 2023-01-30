Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS MOUNTAIN WIND CHILLS AND BITTERLY COLD TEMPS... * Untreated roads will remain icy and snow covered through Monday morning. Use caution traveling, especially at night, as black ice is hard to see. * Frigid temperatures have settled into the region with highs remaining below freezing Monday and possibly Tuesday. Overnight lows Monday night could be the coldest some locations have seen in 5-10 years. Preparations should be made to protect vulnerable populations and pets from these continued very cold temperatures. It's also a good idea to make sure that your pipes are protected from the cold. * Increasing northeast to east winds will drive down wind chill values, with temperatures downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra. Wind chills may reach -20 to -35 degrees Monday night in the High Sierra. Exposed skin could rapidly see frostbite in these conditions. It may be a good idea to stay indoors, or make sure to have proper safety gear if you are recreating in the back country.