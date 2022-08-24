Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited northern Nevada today.
He stopped in Fernley to highlight a $25 million grant for the Victory Logistics Project in Fernley which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.
It will also create an "inland port" to increase rail capacity in the area.
The transportation secretary said the infrastructure bill passed last year helped fund these projects.
"This is a direct result of the funding that was in that bill. And now we're taking the funding off the page it's not just numbers on the spreadsheet, it's a real concrete difference it's going to make literally in the lives of so many people here."
Buttigieg said improving infrastructure in Nevada will help lower costs across the country.