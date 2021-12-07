Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible below 5000 feet. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start around 6500 feet Wednesday evening, quickly falling off to 4500-5000 feet by Thursday morning. Lowest valleys may remain a mix of snow and rain with some seeing up to 1 inch of snow and others not having any accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...Active Storm Pattern Next 7-10 Days... Here is a broad summary of coming storms for the Sierra, Northeast California, and Western Nevada. * Snow: A period of snow and gusty winds, mixed with rain in lower elevation valleys, will bring slick roads and travel slowdowns Wednesday evening into the Thursday morning commute. Additional snow showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly in the eastern Sierra and southeast of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. Isolated strong wind gusts are possible in the Eastern Sierra between Bridgeport and Bishop. Winter weather advisories are in effect. * Cold: Colder temperatures are expected Thursday through Saturday which will be a huge change from the last several weeks of mild weather. Low temperatures into the teens and even single digits are likely Friday and Saturday mornings, especially in areas where there is new snowcover. These cold temperatures can impact vulnerable and homeless populations. Ensure irrigation systems that may still be running are winterized beforehand. * More Snow: Confidence continues to increase in a series of cool winter storms Sunday-Wednesday next week that all together could bring large amounts of snow to the Sierra. Even Western Nevada valleys could see appreciable snowfall however there is less certainty on rain versus snow. While potential scenarios remain variable, it's probably best to plan for possible prolonged travel disruptions during this timeframe and we recommend keeping a close eye on the forecast as the character and timing of these storms comes into better focus.