The Shop With the Sheriff event is back this year, held at the Walmart on Pyramid Way. There were a total of 250 kids there, all ready to shop with the Sheriff of the Washoe County Sheriffs Office himself along with his Deputies.
There were 3 rounds of kids shopping, and all of the groups had more than 80 kids in each, all selflessly giving back to their families.
Darin Balaam, the Sheriff of the Washoe County Sheriffs Office says "We are going to go shopping, and each child gets $200 to buy Christmas presents for their families, their friends and themselves."
The entire store was every kids oyster for one night, making for an exciting experience shopping for their loved ones, which is what the Christmas spirit is all about.
Balaam tells us "They care more about their loved ones and their family members than themselves, and you get to tell them "Let's go buy a present for yourself." And you see them light up, that's what the holiday season and Christmas is all about."
The kids get to walk through the store with the Sheriff, Deputy or Honorary while the parents stay behind. That way you really get to see what the kids want to buy.
Balaam says "The best part is is always seeing how they care about... you know I need to get a present for my mom, dad, grandpa, grandma, brother, sisters, my friends at school sometimes teachers."
The one and only Santa Clause was also there today to take pictures with the kids before or after their shopping trip, while also getting to tell him what they want for Christmas.
Balaam explains "They get a photo with Santa, and we also give them the stuff needed to wrap those presents."
After wrapping the presents and taking them home to put them under heir tree, Balaam points out, it's special because maybe the kids didn't have many presents or any before the shopping trip.
Balaam says "Now they're going to have some for Christmas so they get to look forward to, like many other families, to Christmas day."