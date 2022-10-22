On October 20 and 21, 2022, local law enforcement agencies partnered up with personnel from the regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T) unit to conduct a two-day operation to combat prostitution and other sex crimes in the area of the University of Reno, Nevada.
The goal was to target sex purchasers who were trying to engage in sexual activity with both adults and juveniles.
Detectives were solicited by people on various online platforms and arranged to engage in sexual activity with the undercover detective.
During the operation, 27 individuals were arrested who arrived at the meet location.
14 people were arrested for solicitation of an adult for prostitution and 11 were arrested for attempting to engage in sexual activity with someone believed to be a juvenile. 2 more people were arrested for pandering after contacting the undercover detectives and taking steps to recruit them as sex workers.
Felony Arrests:
Julio Cesar
-Luring a child under 16
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
-Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation
-Attempt minor 14 or older to be the subject of a sexual portrayal in a performance.
Cameron Maile
-Luring a child under 16
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
-Attempted child abuse
Roberto Lomeli-Garcia
-Luring a child under 16
-Attempted child abuse
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
Ian Unger
-Luring a child under 16 (x2)
-Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction (x2)
-Attempted kidnapping
Chad Furman
-Luring a child under 16
-Attempted child abuse
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
Nathan Gile-Page
-Luring a child under 16
-Attempted child abuse
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
Joshua Hill
-Luring a child under 16
-Attempted kidnapping
-Attempted child abuse
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
Jeffrey Grimm
-Luring child under 16
-Attempted abuse of child
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
Jermaine Kolone
-Luring child under 16
-Attempted abuse of child
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
Dwayne Snyder
-Lure child under 16
-Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation
-Attempted use/ permit a child 14 or older to be the subject in a sexual portrayal or a performance
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
Javier Cervantes
-Lure child under 16
-Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation
-Attempted Kidnapping
-Attempted statutory sexual seduction
Antonio Reese
-Pandering
-Attempted living on the earnings of a prostitute
-Possession of a controlled substance
Kameron Conradi
-Pandering
-Attempted live on the earnings of a prostitute
Misdemeanor Arrests for customer solicit/engaging in prostitution:
Brandon Fausett
Pablo Rosique
Ronaldo Lemus
Ricardo Mejia
Paul Wolfe
Jeremiah Grant
Ty Shealy
Michael Nevares
Raymond Harnes
Shawn Tousley
John Kilakowske
Takaaki Ikeda
Samuel Chacon
Torrent Lee