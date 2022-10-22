On October 20 and 21, 2022, local law enforcement agencies partnered up with personnel from the regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T) unit to conduct a two-day operation to combat prostitution and other sex crimes in the area of the University of Reno, Nevada.

The goal was to target sex purchasers who were trying to engage in sexual activity with both adults and juveniles.

Detectives were solicited by people on various online platforms and arranged to engage in sexual activity with the undercover detective.

During the operation, 27 individuals were arrested who arrived at the meet location.

14 people were arrested for solicitation of an adult for prostitution and 11 were arrested for attempting to engage in sexual activity with someone believed to be a juvenile. 2 more people were arrested for pandering after contacting the undercover detectives and taking steps to recruit them as sex workers.

Felony Arrests:

Julio Cesar

-Luring a child under 16

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction 

-Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation 

-Attempt minor 14 or older to be the subject of a sexual portrayal in a performance. 

Cameron Maile

-Luring a child under 16

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction 

-Attempted child abuse 

Roberto Lomeli-Garcia

-Luring a child under 16

-Attempted child abuse 

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction 

Ian Unger

-Luring a child under 16 (x2)

-Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation 

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction (x2)

-Attempted kidnapping 

Chad Furman

-Luring a child under 16

-Attempted child abuse 

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction 

Nathan Gile-Page

-Luring a child under 16

-Attempted child abuse 

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction 

Joshua Hill

-Luring a child under 16

-Attempted kidnapping 

-Attempted child abuse 

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction 

Jeffrey Grimm

-Luring child under 16

-Attempted abuse of child 

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction 

Jermaine Kolone

-Luring child under 16

-Attempted abuse of child 

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction

Dwayne Snyder

-Lure child under 16

-Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation 

-Attempted use/ permit a child 14 or older to be the subject in a sexual portrayal or a performance

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction

Javier Cervantes

-Lure child under 16

-Attempted child abuse for sexual exploitation

-Attempted Kidnapping

-Attempted statutory sexual seduction

Antonio Reese

-Pandering 

-Attempted living on the earnings of a prostitute 

-Possession of a controlled substance

Kameron Conradi

-Pandering

-Attempted live on the earnings of a prostitute 

Misdemeanor Arrests for customer solicit/engaging in prostitution:

Brandon Fausett

Pablo Rosique

Ronaldo Lemus

Ricardo Mejia

Paul Wolfe

Jeremiah Grant

Ty Shealy

Michael Nevares

Raymond Harnes

Shawn Tousley

John Kilakowske

Takaaki Ikeda

Samuel Chacon

Torrent Lee