On Monday, Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation (NNCF) hosted a ceremony in honor of 28 childhood cancer survivors and young adults currently in treatment for receiving the Inspire Scholarship.
The scholarships are expected to be applied to a variety of fields of study at different universities, colleges, and vocational and technical schools.
The foundation has provided more than $7 million in direct financial assistance to local children fighting cancer over the last 20 years.
Through NNCCF's Inspire Scholarship, more than $805,000 in scholarships have helped childhood cancer survivors and young adults affected by cancer to pursue their career dreams.
