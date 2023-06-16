Lyon County deputies say 28 people face felony charges in connection with an illegal cockfighting ring in Silver Springs.
Deputies also say of the 96 birds seized, two were severely injured and later died. Three birds, which were hens, were rehomed.
Deputies say they initially found 59 roosters dead at the home, on 10th Street, in Silver Springs.
ORIGINAL STORY:
An investigation is underway after deputies in Silver Springs discovered people betting and observing roosters fighting each other, better known as cockfighting.
At 12:41 p.m. Sunday, Lyon County Animal Services received an anonymous complaint in reference to suspicious activity occurring at a residence on 10th Street on Silver Springs.
The caller reported hearing a large commotion and roosters "crowing".
When Animal Services and deputies arrived on scene, they entered the property where numerous people and cars were observed.
A deputy passed several people and entered an "Open-air" barn where dozens of people were standing.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy on scene witnessed hand-to-hand wagering and observed roosters fighting.
After noticing deputies on scene, observes engaged in the event fled the area with some being arrested.
Upon further investigation, 59 deceased roosters were discovered in vicinity of the barn. Approximately 50-75 live chickens were seized, as well as numerous implements commonly used when fighting animals.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-577-5206.