Celebrating nearly three decades of turning the round, orange members of the squash family into memorable Halloween carving traditions, Seeliger Elementary School in Carson City will host its 28th annual Pumpkin Patch Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
The Pumpkin Patch will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, located at 2800 Saliman Road in Carson City.
The community is invited to this annual tradition, which brings hearty pumpkin pickings, food and fun.
All proceeds go toward Seeliger classrooms to help purchase instructional supplies, pay for field trips and extras for the children.
This year's fall festival will feature carnival games, face painting, wagon rides, a dunk tank, raffles, a silent auction, a bake sale, a cake walk, vendors, prizes, food, pumpkins and other family fun.