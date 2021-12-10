The entire 2 news team had all hands on deck for the Drive By Food Drive, and for our community partners fighting hunger for the community, this event means so much especially after the setback of the pandemic.
Jocelyn Lantrip, the Director of Marketing for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada says "We love to be out here, it's one of our favorite days of the year everybody at the food bank talks about it all year long so we're happy to be here today."
She tells us "It's a 12 hour food drive and we do see people come through the whole time and that's what makes it so magical."
She adds, it's heart warming. They've also seen people who weren't able to come to the event in person, utilizing the SYC text donation option.
Lantrip tells us "It's just great to see so many people in the community coming out to help."
There were three drop off locations which were at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the Governor's Mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley inn in Minden.
At the event there were lines of semi trucks all ready to pack up the donated food, and the donators don't have to leave their cars.
Lantrip mentions "There's a steady stream of cars coming through and that's good or us."
For some of he contributors, SYC is a holiday tradition they wouldn't miss, makign it their holiday mission to fight hunger in the community.
Gene Chalmers, a Contributor for Share Your Christmas says "We feel very strongly about that and we hope that that's the goal that we reached."
He adds "We do this every year we love to give back."
Joanne McClain, a second Contributor for Share Your Christmas says "Especially in these time we feel very fortunate our selves so we want to give back to other people who aren't as fortunate."
She adds "Whatever we pick up then we look though our pantry to see what else we can throw in."
Diane Kellogg, a third Contributor for Share Your Christmas tells us "You look at all the people that are on the streets and all the kids that don't have food, you know it just makes my heart smile when I can do this for people."
McClain says "Even though we give also to the Food Bank money every month we still come here to give the food."
She adds "Just to see everybody coming out here and doing this it makes you very proud of our area."
Some community member say they've been watching SYC on TV, and seeing people come aa early as 6 a.m. makes them feel proud of their community as well.
With so much food gathered during the drive, a lot of help is needed in order to get it to where it needs to be.
Lantrip tells us "We have so many great partners that help us haul this food back to the Food Bank."
She says, the food bank is going through food very fast because of how much need there is in the community, this eve helps them stock up for months.
Lantrip adds "I can't even imagine the amount of meals that have been raise at this event over the years and this years no different."
She says "Channel 2 does so much for us throughout the year but this event is off the charts."
In 2020 the community was able to collect more than 447,000 pounds of food and more than $300,000.